Wingstop falls after Piper Sandler flips from bull to bear

Mar. 18, 2022 7:07 AM ETWingstop Inc. (WING)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor

Popularity Of Fast Food Chicken Helps Drive Nationwide Chicken Shortages And Price Increases

Scott Olson/Getty Images News

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) fell in early trading after Piper Sandler posted a double downgrade on the restaurant stock.

The firm moved to an Underweight rating on Wingstop (WING) after having it slotted at Overweight as it pointed to valuation levels above historic norms.

Analyst Nicole Miller Regan: "We fully understand and respect the recent executive shift with no material concern, or impact on this assessment. We do, however, expect WING shares to experience resistance in terms of garnering the same premium multiple in the face of a restaurant industry expansion cycle. Our lowered earnings estimates are a function of a lower royalty rate, revised advertising expense ratio, higher interest expense, and higher tax rate."

Piper Sandler slashed the price target on WING to $102 from $195 as it assigned a trading multiple more in line with the later stage in the growth cycle of a restaurant company.

Shares of Wingstop (WING) shed 3.25% in premarket action to land at $117.20. WING is down more than 30% on a year-to-date basis.

