Orphazyme's restructuring proceedings begun by Danish court
Mar. 18, 2022 7:09 AM ETOrphazyme A/S (ORPH)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- Orphazyme (NASDAQ:ORPH) said the Danish Maritime and Commercial High Court began restructuring proceedings of the company on March 11.
- Earlier in March the company's board decided to file a petition for an in-court restructuring of Orphazyme. The company had also decided to delist its stock from Nasdaq and reduce its workforce by ~50%. The decision was made due to the company's financial position and regulatory setback faced for its lead drug candidate arimoclomol in Niemann-Pick disease type C.
- The company said the purpose of the restructuring process was to explore if all or part of its operations can continue, including a basis for injecting further capital, or a sale of all or parts of its assets.
- The company said in a March 18 release that restructuring administrator John Schmidt, who was appointed by the court, has sent a notice of commencement of in-court restructuring proceedings to all known creditors in accordance with the Danish Insolvency Act.
- A meeting with creditors will be held on April 7, where the restructuring plan will be presented.
- ORPH +4.64% premarket to $0.94