Orphazyme's restructuring proceedings begun by Danish court

Mar. 18, 2022 7:09 AM ETOrphazyme A/S (ORPH)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor

Shot of an empty boardroom at work

Delmaine Donson/E+ via Getty Images

  • Orphazyme (NASDAQ:ORPH) said the Danish Maritime and Commercial High Court began restructuring proceedings of the company on March 11.
  • Earlier in March the company's board decided to file a petition for an in-court restructuring of Orphazyme. The company had also decided to delist its stock from Nasdaq and reduce its workforce by ~50%. The decision was made due to the company's financial position and regulatory setback faced for its lead drug candidate arimoclomol in Niemann-Pick disease type C.
  • The company said the purpose of the restructuring process was to explore if all or part of its operations can continue, including a basis for injecting further capital, or a sale of all or parts of its assets.
  • The company said in a March 18 release that restructuring administrator John Schmidt, who was appointed by the court, has sent a notice of commencement of in-court restructuring proceedings to all known creditors in accordance with the Danish Insolvency Act.
  • A meeting with creditors will be held on April 7, where the restructuring plan will be presented.
  • ORPH +4.64% premarket to $0.94
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.