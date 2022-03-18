Aerie Pharmaceuticals appoints new finance chief
Mar. 18, 2022 7:09 AM ETAerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (AERI)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) has appointed Peter F. Lang as Chief Financial Officer, effective March 18, 2022.
- “I am pleased to welcome Peter to our leadership team,” said Raj Kannan, Chief Executive Officer. “His extensive experience in investment banking and in helping life science companies raise, manage and deploy capital, including business development and M&A transactions, will be important to maximizing shareholder value. I am confident Peter will provide strong leadership and will be an excellent addition to the Aerie team.”
- Peter joins Aerie from Ridge Advisory, LLC, where he was Managing Director and Partner.