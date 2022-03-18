On Holding expects to return to hyper-growth in the second half of the year

On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON) said it saw improvement in Q4 and remains committed to managing the company with a focus on long-term growth and profitability.

The company reported sales increased by 53.7% in Q4, with the direct-to-consumer business growing 76.7%. Revenue and adjusted EBITDA from ONON both topped the consensus expectations of analysts.

The gross profit margin improved to 58.5% of sales from 51.7% a year ago.

Looking ahead, On Holdings (ON) said strong pre-orders coupled with increased visibility on the recovery of the supply chain environment provides it even more confidence that demand can be met in the first half of 2022 and hyper-growth can return in the second half of the year.

On Holdings (ONON) now expects sales of at least CHF990M and adjusted EBITDA of CHF130.0M.

Shares of ONON rose 1.31% premarket to $24.75 to follow on yesterday's 3.82% gain amid strong results in the apparel and footwear sector.