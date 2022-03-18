Volkswagen recalls over 246K SUVs over faulty wiring harnesses

Mar. 18, 2022 7:19 AM ETVolkswagen AG (VLKAF)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor

  • Volkswagen (OTCPK:VLKAF) has issued a recall of over 246K SUVs in the U.S. and Canada due to faulty wiring harnesses that can make them brake unexpectedly.
  • The recall covers certain Atlas SUVs from the 2019 through 2023 model years, as well as the 2020 through 2023 Atlas Cross Sport.
  • According to a report published on The Associated Press, 47 people had complained to U.S. safety regulators about the issue, some reporting nearly being rear-ended by other vehicles.
  • Many complained that warning lights and alarms would go off, the driver's side windows would roll down and the SUVs would suddenly brake while in traffic.
