Crinetics delays early Phase 1 data for experimental therapy due to COVID-19
Mar. 18, 2022 7:20 AM ETCrinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (CRNX)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor
- Clinical stage pharmaceutical company, Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX), announced on Thursday that the preliminary results from its ongoing trial for CRN04894 are expected in the second quarter of 2022.
- CRN04894 is an investigational therapy designed to treat diseases of excess adrenocorticotrophic hormone, (ACTH), including Cushing’s Disease and congenital adrenal hyperplasia (CAH).
- With its latest 10-Q filing, Crinetics (CRNX) announced that CRN04894 was undergoing a randomized, placebo-controlled Phase 1 study involving healthy volunteers. The preliminary data from the trial was expected in Q1 2022, the company said at the time.
- Crinetics (CRNX) attributed the delay to the COVID-19 infections among some of the trial participants. However, the company continues to expect to release data from the multiple ascending dose cohorts of the study by the end of Q1 2022.
