Equinix to acquire four Entel data centers for $705M
Mar. 18, 2022 Equinix, Inc. (EQIX)
- Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) plans expansion into Chile and Peru through its intended acquisition of four data centers from Empresa Nacional De Telecomunicaciones S.A. (Entel) for an enterprise value of ~$705M.
- The deal is expected to close in Q2 of 2022 and is expected to be immediately accretive to Equinix's AFFO upon closure.
- The transaction includes three data centers in Chile; the transaction may also include one data center in Peru pending finalization of a definitive agreement.
- The addition will expand Equinix's coverage in this strategic market, solidifying its leadership as the top regional provider of digital infrastructure services.
- Under the terms, both parties have agreed to form a strategic partnership to enable enterprises in Chile and Peru to leverage hybrid multicloud solutions to accelerate their digital transformation.
- The entry into growing data center and cloud hub to accelerate digital transformation opportunities for local businesses and multinational companies.