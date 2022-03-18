Equinix to acquire four Entel data centers for $705M

  • Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) plans expansion into Chile and Peru through its intended acquisition of four data centers from Empresa Nacional De Telecomunicaciones S.A. (Entel) for an enterprise value of ~$705M.
  • The deal is expected to close in Q2 of 2022 and is expected to be immediately accretive to Equinix's AFFO upon closure.
  • The transaction includes three data centers in Chile; the transaction may also include one data center in Peru pending finalization of a definitive agreement.
  • The addition will expand Equinix's coverage in this strategic market, solidifying its leadership as the top regional provider of digital infrastructure services.
  • Under the terms, both parties have agreed to form a strategic partnership to enable enterprises in Chile and Peru to leverage hybrid multicloud solutions to accelerate their digital transformation.
  • The entry into growing data center and cloud hub to accelerate digital transformation opportunities for local businesses and multinational companies.
