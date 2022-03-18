St. Louis Fed's Bullard wants Fed rate over 3% by year-end to tame inflation
- The U.S. economy is resilient enough and inflation is so high that a 50-basis-point policy rate increase would have been a better option than the Federal Reserve's 25 bps rate hike implemented this week, said St. Louis Fed President James Bullard, who was the sole dissenting vote on Wednesday.
- Furthermore, he recommended that the Federal Open Market Committee shoot for a policy rate above 3% this year. That compares with the FOMC's median projection of 1.9% at the end of 2022 in their Summary of Economic Projections.
- "The combination of strong real economic performance and unexpectedly high inflation means that the Committee’s policy rate is currently far too low to prudently manage the U.S. macroeconomic situation," Bullard said in a statement on Friday.
- "In my judgment, given this constellation of macroeconomic data, a 50-basis-point upward adjustment to the policy rate would have been a better decision for this meeting," he said.
- At his post-decision press conference, Fed Chair Jerome Powell said that every Fed meeting this year is "live," meaning the FOMC could raise rates at each meeting this year. Powell has said that a 50 bps rate hike is an option at an upcoming meeting or meetings.