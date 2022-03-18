Royal Fox Gold to raise C$500K in stock offering
Mar. 18, 2022 7:27 AM ETRoyal Fox Gold Inc. (HBEXF)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Royal Fox Gold (OTC:HBEXF) is offering a non-brokered private placement of ~8.33M common shares issued on a flow-through basis at a price of $0.06/FT Share for aggregate gross proceeds of up to $500K.
- Gross proceeds from the sale of the FT Shares will be used to incur eligible "Canadian exploration expenses" that will qualify as "flow-through expenditures".
- All securities issued in the offering will be subject to a hold period of four months plus a day from the date of issuance and the resale rules of applicable securities legislation.