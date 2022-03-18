Schnitzer Steel guides Q2 earnings below Wall Street consensus

Mar. 18, 2022 7:30 AM ETSchnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (SCHN)By: Carl Surran, SA News Editor

Steel coil transport

Taitai6769/iStock via Getty Images

Schnitzer Steel (NASDAQ:SCHN) -1.1% pre-market after providing FQ2 adjusted earnings guidance of $1.33-$1.38/share, below Q1 adjusted EPS of $1.58 and Q1's $1.68 analyst consensus estimate.

Schnitzer forecasts Q2 average net ferrous and nonferrous selling prices will rise by 15% and 33% Y/Y, respectively, with ferrous and nonferrous sales volumes expected to increase by 10% and 8% Y/Y, respectively.

The company Q2 sees average net finished steel selling prices rising 51% Y/Y and reaching all-time highs, with finished steel sales volumes up 7% sequentially, following the completion of the ramp-up of steel mill operations in the quarter.

After Thursday's close, U.S. Steel also provided below-consensus guidance for its quarterly adjusted earnings.

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.