Schnitzer Steel (NASDAQ:SCHN) -1.1% pre-market after providing FQ2 adjusted earnings guidance of $1.33-$1.38/share, below Q1 adjusted EPS of $1.58 and Q1's $1.68 analyst consensus estimate.

Schnitzer forecasts Q2 average net ferrous and nonferrous selling prices will rise by 15% and 33% Y/Y, respectively, with ferrous and nonferrous sales volumes expected to increase by 10% and 8% Y/Y, respectively.

The company Q2 sees average net finished steel selling prices rising 51% Y/Y and reaching all-time highs, with finished steel sales volumes up 7% sequentially, following the completion of the ramp-up of steel mill operations in the quarter.

After Thursday's close, U.S. Steel also provided below-consensus guidance for its quarterly adjusted earnings.