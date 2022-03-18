The Real Brokerage GAAP EPS of -$0.02 in-line, revenue of $50.48M beats by $15.5M
Mar. 18, 2022 7:34 AM ETThe Real Brokerage Inc. (REAX)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- The Real Brokerage press release (NASDAQ:REAX): Q4 GAAP EPS of -$0.02 in-line.
- Revenue of $50.48M (+612.0% Y/Y) beats by $15.5M.
- "We continue to experience rapid growth through the combination of increases in number of agents and revenue per agent," said Tamir Poleg, co-founder and CEO of Real. "Looking ahead we are focused on adding ancillary services and building consumer facing technology, that further improves the home buying experience. Doing so will also add more revenue streams and increase our total addressable market as we expand into the online real estate industry. Importantly, we feel we have a sustainable business model with $38 million on our balance sheet and operating at cash flow positive."