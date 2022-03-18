FedEx is lower as analysts reel in near-term expectations

FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) moved lower in early trading on Friday after freight and labor costs bit into the shipper's FQ3 margins.

On Wall Street, analysts are lowering expectations on FedEx (FDX) on concerns the cost pressures will continue.

Bank of America: "We reiterate our Buy given its historically low valuation, but lower our PO to $280 from $297, on a 12.0x target multiple (from 12.5x) on our F23e EPS, below its 12.5x-18.5x historical range given its reduced economic outlook."

Morgan Stanley analyst Ravi Shanker (Equal-weight, price target to $250 from $260): "While FY22 is likely to be disappointing relative to expectations coming in to the year, investor positioning has also reset lower and FY22 probably doesn’t matter much any more. All eyes will likely be on the Analyst Day on June 28. On the one hand, the disappointment of FY22 results relative to expectations means that the bar is lower, on the other, FDX will likely have to lay out an epic set of targets – and a crystal clear path to get there – for investors to believe in a $300+ price again."

Elsewhere on Wall Street, Citi pushed its price target on FDX to $270 from $300 while keeping a Buy rating in place. Analyst Christopher Wetherbee warned that ground margins are unlikely to improve and cost inflation is a headwind. JPMorgan dropped its PT to $282 from $297 and Wells Fargo clipped its PT to $277 from $314.

Shares of FedEx (FDX) fell 3.59% premarket to $219.80 vs. the 52-week trading range of $199.03 to $319.90.