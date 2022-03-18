Garmin gains after BofA says growth is not over yet

Bank of America lifted its rating on Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN) to Buy from Neutral on its view that the growth story is not over yet. The recent relative underperformance for Garmin (-19% YTD vs. -12% for the S&P 500 Index) is said to inaccurately reflect GRMN’s competitive positioning.

Looking ahead, BofA said it believes Garmin's (GRMN) unique, differentiated and new product offerings, coupled with its enthusiast-consumer base will continue to drive growth.

Analyst Ronald Epstein: "While the market may be normalizing post-pandemic peak levels we continue to see double-digit revenue growth in 2022, followed by sustainable growth thereafter. Furthermore, we believe GRMN's vertically integrated business model will help it navigate the supply chain headwinds with more agility than peers."

BofA assiged a price objective of $140 to Garmin (GRMN) to rep nearly 20% upside. Shares of GRMN rose 1.50% premarket to $118.26.

See all the Wall Street ratings on Garmin.