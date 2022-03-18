L'Oreal is defended at Deutsche Bank as a staples favorite

Deutsche Bank reiterated a Buy rating on L'Oreal (OTCPK:LRLCF) after the conflict in Ukraine took away the broad narrative that the stock would benefit from a rotation into value stocks. Instead, L'Oreal is down almost 19% year-to-date to underperform the S&P 500 Index.

Analyst Tom Sykes: "We expect that near term trends will be modestly weaker, but within our recent risk assessment for Staples the company scored well with low energy intensity, low COGS/net income and low leverage, albeit scoring less well on European exposure and valuation as well as concentrated production in Europe."

The firm increased its price target on L'Oreal (LRLCF) to €450 from €420.

