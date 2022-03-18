Owens & Minor to raise $500M through debt offering
Mar. 18, 2022 8:00 AM ETOwens & Minor, Inc. (OMI)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) has launched a private offering of $500M of senior notes due 2030.
- The company intends to use the net proceeds together with cash on hand and proceeds from expected borrowings under one or more new term loans, to finance the consummation of the previously announced acquisition and the other transactions contemplated by the Acquisition agreement, to repay Apria debt, and to pay related fees and expenses.
- Any remaining net proceeds will be used for general corporate purposes.