HTG Molecular Diagnostics slips on $7.5M private placement

Mar. 18, 2022 8:08 AM ETHTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc. (HTGM)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
  • HTG Molecular Diagnostics (NASDAQ:HTGM) has slipped -7.08% pre-market on announcing a $7.5M private placement.
  • The life science company entered into a definitive securities purchase agreement with a leading healthcare investor to sell 3,244,987 units at a price of $2.312/unit to the investor (less $0.001 for each pre-funded warrant purchased in lieu of a share of common stock).
  • Each unit consists of one share of common stock (or one pre-funded warrant in lieu thereof), a common warrant to purchase one share of the company’s common stock with a term of 24 months from the issuance date, and a common warrant to purchase one share of the company’s common stock with a term of 66 months from the issuance date.
  • Each common warrants will be exercisable beginning six months following the closing date, at an $2.062/share exercise price.
  • Each pre-funded warrant has an exercise price of $0.001 per share and does not expire until exercised in full.
  • Gross proceeds is estimated to be ~$7.5M. Net proceeds will be used for working capital and general corporate purposes.
  • The private placement is expected to close on or about Mar. 21, 2022.
