JinkoSolar unit enters investment framework agreement with Jiangxi Jinko

Mar. 18, 2022 8:10 AM ETJinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (JKS)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • JinkoSolar Holding (NYSE:JKS) says that its principal operating subsidiary, Jinko Solar Co., Ltd. has entered into an investment framework pact with the Shangrao Guangxin District Government for a high-efficiency solar module and PV module aluminum frame project with a total estimated investment at ~RMB10.8B.
  • JinkoSolar currently owns approximately 58.62% equity interest in Jiangxi Jinko.
  • The project is comprised of three phases: first phase, Jiangxi Jinko plans to produce 8 GW of high-efficiency solar modules, is expected to be operational by December 15, 2022, and be fully operational by June 15, 2023; second phase, Jiangxi Jinko plans to produce 8 GW of high-efficiency solar modules, construction is expected to commence in the fourth quarter of 2023; third phrase, Jiangxi Jinko plans to produce 8 GW of high-efficiency solar modules and 100,000 tons of PV module aluminum frames, construction is expected to commence in the third quarter of 2025.
  • Per the terms, Jiangxi Jinko will develop the project in the designated area and will enjoy certain preferential policies provided by the Guangxin District Government.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.