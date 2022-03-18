JinkoSolar unit enters investment framework agreement with Jiangxi Jinko
Mar. 18, 2022 8:10 AM ETJinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (JKS)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- JinkoSolar Holding (NYSE:JKS) says that its principal operating subsidiary, Jinko Solar Co., Ltd. has entered into an investment framework pact with the Shangrao Guangxin District Government for a high-efficiency solar module and PV module aluminum frame project with a total estimated investment at ~RMB10.8B.
- JinkoSolar currently owns approximately 58.62% equity interest in Jiangxi Jinko.
- The project is comprised of three phases: first phase, Jiangxi Jinko plans to produce 8 GW of high-efficiency solar modules, is expected to be operational by December 15, 2022, and be fully operational by June 15, 2023; second phase, Jiangxi Jinko plans to produce 8 GW of high-efficiency solar modules, construction is expected to commence in the fourth quarter of 2023; third phrase, Jiangxi Jinko plans to produce 8 GW of high-efficiency solar modules and 100,000 tons of PV module aluminum frames, construction is expected to commence in the third quarter of 2025.
- Per the terms, Jiangxi Jinko will develop the project in the designated area and will enjoy certain preferential policies provided by the Guangxin District Government.