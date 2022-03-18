UP Fintech attracts new accounts from outside China; Q4 revenue jumps 36% Y/Y
Mar. 18, 2022 8:12 AM ETUP Fintech Holding Limited (TIGR)By: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
- UP Fintech Holding (NASDAQ:TIGR) stock is climbing 4.9% in premarket trading after the online stock brokerage posted strong revenue gains in Q4 and said that more than 90% of its newly funded accounts during the quarter came from outside of China, a reflection of its international expansion.
- The company aims to expand internationally as Chinese government officials have warned that online brokerages that aren't licensed in China are operating illegally if they serve Chinese clients through the internet. UP Fintech (TIGR), which operates the Tiger Trade app, said it now holds 50 licenses and qualifications across 37 categories in Hong Kong, Singapore, the U.S., New Zealand, and Australia.
- UP Fintech (TIGR) added 61.4K new funded accounts in Q4 vs. 82.9K in Q3, with more than half the Q4 amount coming from Singapore. The number of customer accounts increased to 1.85M at Dec. 31, 2021 from 1.77M at Sept. 30 and 1.10M at Dec. 31, 2020.
- Q4 trading volume of $85.9B in Q4 declined from $92.6B in Q3 and increased from $65.4B in Q4 2020.
- Q4 total net revenue of $58.4M increased from $56.6M in Q3 and $42.9M in Q4 2020.
- Operating costs and expenses of $64.9M jumped from $54.4M in Q3 and $36.3M in the year-ago quarter.
- Q4 adjusted earnings per ADS of nil fell from $0.03 in Q3 and $0.07 in Q4 2020.
