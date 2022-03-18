Joby Aviation completes key FAA reviews as moves toward production design
- Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY) announced the completion and subsequent approval of its first systems review, as well as the company's first compliance review by the Federal Aviation Administration.
- The systems review assessed Joby's (JOBY) plans and process for the development of complex, safety-critical, aerospace-grade systems and equipment. Systems involved in the review included flight controls, propulsion controls, battery management, among many others.
- The FAA reviews were completed at the end of last year with the approvals arriving recently.
- The company said the approvals have given it more confidence in its development approach, preliminary production design and defined path toward certification.
- Looking ahead, Joby Aviation (JOBY) plans to proceed to the second round of reviews, which focuses on the outputs of the development process, including validation of certification requirements, design capture and implementation of that design in both hardware and software.
