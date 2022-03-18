LiqTech CEO Sune Mathiesen takes medical leave of absence

Mar. 18, 2022 8:15 AM ETLiqTech International, Inc. (LIQT)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
  • LiqTech International's (NASDAQ:LIQT) CEO Sune Mathiesen has taken a medical leave of absence.
  • Alexander Buehler, who is currently serving as a member of the Board of Directors, has been appointed to serve as interim CEO, effective immediately.
  • Mr. Buehler has served as a Director of LiqTech since 2017, during which time he has also served as the Audit Committee Chairman.
  • In connection with his appointment as interim CEO, Buehler tendered his resignation as a member and Chair of the Audit Committee and as a member of the Governance and Compensation Committees.
  • The Board of Directors has appointed Richard Meeusen to serve as the Chair of the Audit Committee, effective immediately.
