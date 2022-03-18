Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) is moving ahead with the spin-off of its active pharmaceutical ingredients company EUROAPI on the Euronext Paris and expects the listing will occur in H1 despite volatile market conditions.

On March 17, Sanofi's board proposed to submit to its shareholders the distribution of circa 58% of the share capital of EUROAPI. In addition to the previously proposed €3.33 cash dividend per Sanofi share, this additional extraordinary dividend is subject to Sanofi shareholders approval.

The distribution will take place shortly after EUROAPI's listing on Euronext Paris, subject to the approval of the French Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF).

In connection with the proposed spin-off, French Tech Souveraineté has agreed to buy 12% in EUROAPI shares from Sanofi for up to €150M, which is subject to conditions.

French Tech will be represented by two non-executive members on EUROAPI's board, including Benjamin Paternot and another member to be determined.

Post transaction, Sanofi will continue to hold circa 30% of EUROAPI.

In 2021, Sanofi said Karl Rotthier will serve as CEO of EUROAPI and Viviane Monges as chair of the supervisory board.

Following the AMF’s approval of EUROAPI’s French prospectus, Sanofi and EUROAPI’s management teams will host a dedicated Capital Markets Day on April 1 2022.

SNY -1.96% premarket to $51.57