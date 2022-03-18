Bank of New York Mellon exits Russia, sees $100M hit to Q1 revenue
Mar. 18, 2022 8:22 AM ETThe Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (BK)By: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor
- The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) on Thursday said it's expecting to take a $100M hit to first-quarter revenue after ending new business in Russia, according to an 8-K filing.
- It has also suspended investment management purchases of Russian securities in the wake of the country's invasion of Ukraine.
- Furthermore, government sanctions and BNY Mellon's (BK) decision to pull back from Russia will impact the firm's annual revenue by an estimated $80M-100M going forward, the filing read.
- Earlier in March, BNY Mellon CEO stepped down.