Bank of New York Mellon exits Russia, sees $100M hit to Q1 revenue

Mar. 18, 2022 8:22 AM ETThe Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (BK)By: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor

BNY Mellon Center

RiverNorthPhotography/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

  • The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) on Thursday said it's expecting to take a $100M hit to first-quarter revenue after ending new business in Russia, according to an 8-K filing.
  • It has also suspended investment management purchases of Russian securities in the wake of the country's invasion of Ukraine.
  • Furthermore, government sanctions and BNY Mellon's (BK) decision to pull back from Russia will impact the firm's annual revenue by an estimated $80M-100M going forward, the filing read.
  • Earlier in March, BNY Mellon CEO stepped down.
