STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA), a maker of implantable eye lenses, is trading ~2% higher in the pre-market Friday after BTIG upgraded it to Buy from Neutral, citing a compelling valuation as the company prepares to launch its EVO family of myopia lenses.

Underperforming the broader market, STAAR (STAA) shares have lost more than a quarter of value over the past 12 months, as shown in this graph. The analysts led by Ryan Zimmerman wrote, “a fallen STAA offers opportunity again,” as they detailed reasons for the upgrade.

The geopolitical risks for China-exposed firms, the potential impact on Q1 results due to lockdowns in China, and the ongoing review of EVO lenses are all near-term risks and temporary, the team argues.

However, the analysts expect the company’s fundamentals to improve in the second half of this year for several reasons, including a potentially higher willingness by U.S. physicians to adopt EVO following FDA clearance, compared to previous channel checks.

Considering the company’s current customer base in the home market, “we think STAA can hit Street expectations in the US without much increase in physicians, leading to upside when EVO is launched,” Zimmerman and the team added.

The price target set to $98 per share implies a premium of ~41% to the last close and ~6% lower than the current average Street target of $104.25 per share.