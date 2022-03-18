Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) says it has temporarily suspended gold doré bar production at its Öksüt mine in Turkey after detecting mercury in part of its plant.

Centerra says it is taking steps to mitigate and prevent exposure at the mine, including cleaning mercury from affected areas and implementing safety protocols, and it is evaluating potential technical solutions to remove the mercury in the gold recovery process before it restarts production.

Despite the suspension, the company says Öksüt continues to mine ore, stack ore on the leach pad, and process ore within the adsorption-desorption recovery plant into a gold-in-carbon form.

Centerra says it is evaluating the effects of the suspension on its 2022 guidance; through March 17, Oksut had produced and sold more than 54K oz of gold.

Centerra recently bought the Goldfield mining project in Nevada, comparing its upside potential to the Öksüt mine.