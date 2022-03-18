Earnings news provided a crucial catalyst in Friday's pre-market trading. FedEx (NYSE:FDX) represented the highest-profile name to announce its quarterly results, with a weak profit figure sending the stock lower before the opening bell.

Both GameStop (GME) and JOANN (JOAN) also endured pre-market selling following the release of their respective quarterly reports.

On the other side of the spectrum, the unveiling of financial figures gave a lift to shares of On Holding AG (ONON).

Decliners

FedEx (FDX) lost ground in pre-market trading after the package delivery giant missed expectations with its latest quarterly profit. Shares dropped nearly 4% before the opening bell.

FDX beat expectations with its quarterly revenue, which rose nearly 10% from last year to reach $23.6B. However, high freight and labor costs cut into the firm's margins.

The release of earnings news also sparked selling in GameStop (GME). Shares of the video game retailer dropped 7% after the company reported a loss for its latest quarter. Analysts had expected the firm to record a profit.

JOANN (JOAN) suffered pre-market weakness as well, as a revenue miss sent shares lower. While its bottom line topped projections, the craft supply retailer issued a disappointing top-line figure, which dropped nearly 13% to $735M. That was about $17M below analysts' expectations

Gainer

Strong earnings and upbeat guidance prompted pre-market buying in shares of On Holding AG (ONON). The stock rose 6% on the news.

The Swiss footwear maker exceeded projections with its Q4 revenue and adjusted EBITDA figures, posting a top-line total that rose nearly 54% from last year. Looking ahead, the company said that it expects to meet demand in the first half of the year, helped by an improvement in the supply chain situation.

In addition, ONON said it will "return to hyper-growth in the second half of the year."

