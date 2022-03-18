Oppenheimer boosted its rating on Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) to Outperform on its view that the retailer represents one of the best run, most optimally-positioned retail chains in the consumer discretionary sector.

Analyst Brian Nagel and team noted that they have long highlighted the TSCO's underlying structural prowess and its unique model. Now, the more upbeat, nearer-term stance on TSCO is backed by fortifying macro tailwinds, promising internal, digitally-driven productivity enhancing initiatives and still compelling share valuation.

"Overall, we are now much more confident that, through the COVID-19 crisis, the TSCO model strengthened, and largely re-based to higher levels of sales and profitability."

Oppenheimer assigned a new 18-month price target of $270 to TSCO, which is based off a price-to-earnings multiple of about 23X to 25X applied to the estimate 2024 EPS estimate. The average analyst price target on Tractor Supply (TSCO) is $236.64.

