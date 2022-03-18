Raymond James analyst C. Gregory Peters upgrades Allstate (NYSE:ALL) to a Strong Buy on the premise that the property & casualty insurer offers the best opportunity for value re-rating over the next 18 months.

Peters pointed to the company's Auto Rates report and Special Topic Investor Call, which disclosed that Allstate (ALL) has achieved 41 rate increases averaging 7.8% across 53% of its Allstate brand auto written premiums since the beginning of Q4 2021.

"We expect management's aggressive approach to rate increases and improving auto profitability to be a catalyst for the relatively undervalued stock," Peters wrote in a note to clients.

Allstate stock is edging up 0.2% in premarket trading.

"We believe ongoing multi-year transformative growth strategy including the reduction in expenses will improve the competitive position while last year's divestiture of the life business will lead to a higher longer-term ROE profile," he added.

Peters lifts his price target on the stock to$165 from $145, as ALL can trade at ~13.4x his 2023 operating EPS estimate, which is still below its immediate auto peers' FY2023 P/E average of 18.4x.

The Strong Buy rating contrasts with the Quant rating of Hold and compares with the average Wall Street rating of Buy.

SA contributor Kody's Dividends calls Allstate (ALL) a "decent buy" due to its divided and potential portfolio gains from the Federal Reserve's rate hikes.