MiNK Therapeutics GAAP EPS of -$0.18 beats by $0.23
Mar. 18, 2022 8:37 AM ETMiNK Therapeutics, Inc. (INKT)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- MiNK Therapeutics press release (NASDAQ:INKT): Q4 GAAP EPS of -$0.18 beats by $0.23.
- Cash balance of is $39M.
- “We have advanced our allo-iNKT program with multiple clinical programs in solid tumor cancers, multiple myeloma, and a variant agnostic therapy in severe respiratory distress from COVID-19,” said Jennifer Buell, Ph.D., President and CEO of MiNK Therapeutics. “We are leading the field in advancing our proprietary allo-iNKTs alone and in combination with approved checkpoint antibodies in solid tumor cancers. These data build on encouraging signals of benefit in viral ARDS and multiple myeloma with an approach that does not require the hardship of lymphodepletion.”