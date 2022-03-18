Nymox Pharmaceutical announces $5M registered direct offering

  • Nymox Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:NYMX) entered into definitive agreements with institutional and accredited investors for the purchase and sale of ~3M shares at $1.65/share in a registered direct offering for gross proceeds of ~$5M.
  • NYMX also agreed to issue to the investors, in a concurrent private placement, unregistered warrants to purchase up to ~3M shares.
  • The warrants are exercisable immediately at an exercise price of $2/share and will expire 5 years from the date of an effective registration statement covering the shares underlying the warrants.
  • The closing of the offering is expected on or about Mar. 22.
  • NYMX intends to use the proceeds for general corporate purposes, including working capital.
