  • Goodman Distribution, a subsidiary of Daikin to acquire CCOM Group (OTCPK:CCOM) and its wholly owned subsidiaries for $2.71/share of common stock and convertible preferred stock.
  • Goodman Distribution, Inc. will change its name to Daikin Comfort Technologies Distribution, Inc. on April 1.
  •  The deal is expected to close in the first half of the year.
  • Pursuant to the closure, CCOM and its subsidiaries will operate as a wholly owned business unit of Goodman, while maintaining headquarters in Hawthorne, New Jersey with more than 165 employees.
  • Shares of CCOM are up 10% premarket.
