Norway production report - gas volumes rise, while liquids volumes miss targets

  • The Norwegian Petroleum Directorate released its monthly, country-wide production report for February on Friday, showing rising natural gas volumes and stable liquids volumes.
  • Natural gas production exceeded plan by 9.3%, and rose 1.3% from January levels.
  • Liquids production (USO) missed targets by 150kb/d (7%), but rose 15kb/d from January levels.
  • The Directorate anticipates liquids volumes to fall by ~500kb/d from April to June of this year, before bouncing back and growing through year end.
  • Norway production data provides an important read through for Equinor (EQNR) results, as well as Aker BP (OTCPK:DETNF) and Lundin (OTCPK:LNDNF); all three are likely to benefit from increased exploration drilling this year on the back of an expanded licensing round.
