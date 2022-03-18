Norway production report - gas volumes rise, while liquids volumes miss targets
Mar. 18, 2022 8:44 AM ETUSO, LNDNF, DETNF, EQNRBy: Nathan Allen, SA News Editor
- The Norwegian Petroleum Directorate released its monthly, country-wide production report for February on Friday, showing rising natural gas volumes and stable liquids volumes.
- Natural gas production exceeded plan by 9.3%, and rose 1.3% from January levels.
- Liquids production (USO) missed targets by 150kb/d (7%), but rose 15kb/d from January levels.
- The Directorate anticipates liquids volumes to fall by ~500kb/d from April to June of this year, before bouncing back and growing through year end.
- Norway production data provides an important read through for Equinor (EQNR) results, as well as Aker BP (OTCPK:DETNF) and Lundin (OTCPK:LNDNF); all three are likely to benefit from increased exploration drilling this year on the back of an expanded licensing round.