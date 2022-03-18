S&P 500 ETFs are on pace for best week in over 4-months

Going into Friday's trading, benchmark exchange traded funds that track the S&P 500 have had their best week in over four months, dating back to early Nov. This comes as the S&P 500 has posted three consecutive sessions of solid gains and showed a weekly advance of 5% headed into Friday's trading.

Although the futures are suggesting a pull-back at the start of Friday's trading, the gains so far this week allowed the S&P 500 to erase its past four weeks of losses. The index is down 0.5% in premarket action.

Three benchmark ETFs that mirror the returns of the S&P 500 index are the SPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF (NYSEARCA:SPY), iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV), and the Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO). The three funds together represent nearly $1T assets under management and are three of the world’s largest four ETFs, with SPY being the global leader with $397.26B under its belt.

While all three funds track the same index and provide essentially the same result, investors will note that VOO and IVV have cheaper expense ratios at 0.03% versus SPY’s 0.09%.

Moreover, market participants will notice that individuals are aware of this spread as SPY has seen $24.97B of capital flows exit the door in 2022, while VOO pulled in $22.34B and IVV attracted $13.85B so far this year.

See below a one year performance chart on SPY, IVV, and VOO and how they fared against each other.