Kohl's, Capital One extend credit card program deal
Mar. 18, 2022 8:56 AM ETCapital One Financial Corporation (COF), KSSBy: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- Kohl's (NYSE:KSS) and Capital One, National Association (NYSE:COF) have extended their credit card program agreement, activating the second contract extension after 2014.
- Kohl's runs a private label credit card program with Capital One, offering cards exclusive offers and online payment services. The two companies have also agreed to pilot a co-branded card product by as early as 2023.
- On March 16, Kohl's rose +17.26% on a report that Hudson's Bay and private equity firm Sycamore are preparing bids for the department store chain above $9B.