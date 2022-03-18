Hexo Q2 operational loss widens to nearly $670M amid impairments

Canadian cannabis player, Hexo (NASDAQ:HEXO) is trading ~9% lower in the pre-market Friday after its Q2 financials for fiscal 2022 indicated rising operational losses driven by impairment charges.

Quarterly revenue rose ~61% YoY to reach $52.8M as international sales growth rose more than fourfold, with the international sales from Zenabis making up ~54% of Q2 net sales.

Even as gross margins improved to ~25% from 36% in the previous quarter, the loss from operations climbed ~490% from Q1 FY22 to $690.3M, compared to $20.8M in the prior-year quarter.

The company has completed a write-down of $616M in impairments including $100M on property, plant, and equipment, $141M on intangible assets, and $375M on goodwill.

Hexo (HEXO) plans to record positive operational cashflows within the next four quarters with its “Path Forward” strategic plan. It is expected to generate $37.5M of incremental run-rate cash in fiscal 2022 and an additional $135 million of cash flow in fiscal 2023.

“Since joining HEXO in November, my top priority has been to clean up a very challenged balance sheet as a result of the Secured Note that was previously put in place,” Chief Executive Scott Cooper said.

