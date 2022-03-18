China-based consumer finance platform Qudian (NYSE:QD) Q4 earnings fell short of the consensus estimate, as the company's loan balance and transaction volume drift down.

Regarding its Wanlimu e-commerce platform, "we decided to significantly downsize the business after cautiously re-evaluating the impact of recurrent pandemic outbreaks and regulations concerning the education industry," said Min Luo, founder, chairman and CEO.

Financing income of RMB 296.4M ($46.5M) in the fourth quarter slid from RMB 411.8M in Q4 2020, driven by the decrease in the average on-balance sheet loan balance.

Loan facilitation income of RMB 9.9M in Q4 dropped from RMB 103.2M in Q4 a year ago.

Transaction services fee income of RMB 41.6M in Q4 gained from RMB 3.1M in Q4 of last year, as a result of the reassessment of variable consideration, the company said.

Q4 operating costs of RMB 603.7M jumped from RMB 16.7M in the same period a year ago.

Q4 loss from operations was RMB 168.1M compared with income of RMB 746.6M in Q4 2020.

Earlier, Qudian Q4 EPADS of RMB -$0.04 significantly missed the $0.14 consensus.