Bionano reports data on optical genome mapping test for blood cancers
Mar. 18, 2022 9:01 AM ETBionano Genomics, Inc. (BNGO)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO) reported publication of study results of optical genome mapping (OGM) for routine production use for genome-wide structural variant (SV) detection in blood neoplasms (tumors).
- The company said that in the study OGM showed robust performance across multiple technical and analytical metrics.
- Bionano said the results support the potential for OGM’s use in settings where standardization is critical, such as clinical trials, and may help characterize genomic variants in blood malignancies to classify patients or identify new therapeutic targets.
- Researchers used 69 unique samples comprised of 59 blood neoplasms (CLL, AML, MDS, MM, lymphoma, PCM, CML, ET and others) and 10 phenotypically normal and cytogenetically negative samples for controls.
- OGM detected 162/164 SVs detected by standard cytogenetics methods of karyotyping and FISH. OGM detected chromosomal aberrations missed by karyotyping and FISH in 35 cases.
- OGM Sensitivity was 98.7% and specificity was 100%. OGM Accuracy was 99.2%.
- The company said OGM showed 100% reproducibility and a Limit of Detection of 5% for aneuploidies, translocations, interstitial deletions and duplications at 400x coverage.