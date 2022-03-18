Jefferies is positive on the fashion resale industry based on strong readings from consumer surveys and a macro backdrop that could accelerate the shift by shoppers to value.

The Jefferies consumer survey indicated that only 20% of women have tried fashion resale and 90% of current customers plan to spend as much or more this year. Price, value and product uniqueness were noted to be helping to draw in interest.

Looking ahead, the firm thinks inflation pressures could drive both sellers and buyers toward apparel resale to stoke growth.

"Macro conditions could prove a further tailwind to the resale market, as widespread inflation constrains the consumer’s wallet. Roughly 1/3 of respondents making <$100K/yr reported cutting back on apparel. Furthermore, financial constraints could encourage more selling of goods."

ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) is seen as uniquely positioned in the resale industry as the only managed marketplace for mass apparel & footwear. Jefferies started off coverage on ThredUp (TDUP) with a Buy rating on the view that the retailer's infrastructure creates a wide competitive moat and it is set to scale

The firm also initiated coverage of Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH), Rent the Runway (NASDAQ:RENT) and The RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) with Buy ratings. Meanwhile, Poshmark (POSH) and Stitch Fix (SFIX) were started off with Hold ratings.

Compare valuation, growth and profitability metric across the fashion resale sector.