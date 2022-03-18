Recursion begins enrollment in phase 2 trial of REC-994 to treat neurovascular disorder

Mar. 18, 2022

  • Recursion (NASDAQ:RXRX) enrolled the first patient in a phase 2 trial evaluating its drug REC-994 to treat a type of neurovascular disorder called cerebral cavernous malformation (CCM)
  • The mid-stage trial, called SYCAMORE, is a placebo-controlled study to evaluate the safety and efficacy of REC-994.
  • The study is expected to enroll about 60 patients.
  • REC-994 been granted orphan drug designation for CCM in the U.S. and EU.
  • CCM is an abnormally formed blood vessel that develops in the brain or spinal column causing risk for seizures, and progressive neurological deficits. According to the company the disorder affects about 360K patients in the U.S. and EU5.
