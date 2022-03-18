Experian, Equifax, TransUnion set to erase most medical debt from credit reports
Mar. 18, 2022 9:04 AM ETTransUnion (TRU), EXPGY, EFXBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
- The three biggest credit-reporting companies will soon start removing tens of billions of dollars of medical debt from consumers' credit report, lowering obstacles to borrow for millions of Americans, the Wall Street Journal reported.
- The changes to how Equifax (NYSE:EFX), Experian (OTCQX:EXPGY), and TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) report medical debt are set to take effect in July and will erase nearly 70% of medical debt in collections account from credit reports, the WSJ said.
- The credit-reporting companies will remove from credit reports medical debt that was paid after it was sent to collections. Under the current procedures, such debts can weigh on a credit rating for up to seven years, even if they're paid off. Under the new approach, new unpaid medical debt won't be added to credit reports for a full year after being sent to collections, the newspaper said.
- The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau estimated that ~$88B in medical bills are spread across 43M credit reports.
