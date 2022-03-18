Future fintech jumps 13% PM as its subsidiary launches cryptocurrency hedge fund
Mar. 18, 2022 9:07 AM ETFTFTBy: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- Future FinTech (FTFT) jumps 13% PM as its subsidiary Future Fintech Digital Capital Management launched its first cryptocurrency hedge fund, FTFT Digital Number One US, LP.
- Dr. Mark Dai, the fund manager has over 15 years of experience as a portfolio manager specializing in energy futures and options and was previously a senior commodities trader at J.P. Morgan.
"We have seen growing demand for cryptocurrency hedge funds as it offers investors diversification and potentially solid investment returns. FTFT Digital Number One US, LP has been formed under all regulatory requirements and high operational standards, and we look forward to the results of its investment strategy." said Mr. Sean Liu, COO of Future FinTech Group.