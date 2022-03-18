Veritiv agrees to sell Veritiv Canada business to Imperial Dade

Mar. 18, 2022 9:12 AM ETVeritiv Corporation (VRTV)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
  • Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV) has agreed to sell its Veritiv Canada business to Imperial Dade.
  • Terms of the deal were not disclosed.
  • The deal is subject to Canadian regulatory approval and is expected to close prior to the end of the second quarter. Upon closing of the sale, Veritiv's ~900 employees in Canada will become employees of Imperial Dade.
  • Net proceeds from the transaction will be used by Veritiv to support its recently announced $200M share repurchase program as well as future capital priorities and growth initiatives.
  • Veritiv's CEO Sal Abbate commented, "This sale aligns with our strategy to focus on higher growth, higher margin businesses and geographies, and further invest in building on our industry-leading Packaging and Facility Solutions capabilities."
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.