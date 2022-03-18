Veritiv agrees to sell Veritiv Canada business to Imperial Dade
Mar. 18, 2022 9:12 AM ETVeritiv Corporation (VRTV)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV) has agreed to sell its Veritiv Canada business to Imperial Dade.
- Terms of the deal were not disclosed.
- The deal is subject to Canadian regulatory approval and is expected to close prior to the end of the second quarter. Upon closing of the sale, Veritiv's ~900 employees in Canada will become employees of Imperial Dade.
- Net proceeds from the transaction will be used by Veritiv to support its recently announced $200M share repurchase program as well as future capital priorities and growth initiatives.
- Veritiv's CEO Sal Abbate commented, "This sale aligns with our strategy to focus on higher growth, higher margin businesses and geographies, and further invest in building on our industry-leading Packaging and Facility Solutions capabilities."