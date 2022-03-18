Future FinTech subsidiary introduces cryptocurrency hedge fund
Mar. 18, 2022 9:13 AM ETFuture FinTech Group Inc. (FTFT)By: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor
- In an effort to expand its business into the cryptocurrency asset management sector, China-based Future FinTech's (NASDAQ:FTFT) subsidiary on Friday has launched its first digital asset hedge fund.
- Future FinTech Digital Capital Management is an investment management firm incorporated in Connecticut. The fund manager, Dr. Mark Dai, has over 15 years of experience as a portfolio manager specializing in energy futures and options and was previously a senior commodities trader at J.P. Morgan.
- "Cryptocurrency assets will play an increasingly important role in the global economy in the future and become an indispensable component in asset allocation," said Future FinTech Chief Operating Officer Sean Liu.
- Previously, (Feb. 24) Future FinTech's subsidiary agreed to partner with Mastercard.