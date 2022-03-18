Fed's Waller favors one more more 50-bps rate hikes this year - CNBC
Mar. 18, 2022 9:17 AM ETBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor2 Comments
- The Federal Open Market Committee may need to push through one or more 50-basis-point interest rate hikes this year to get inflation under control, Fed Governor Christopher Waller told CNBC.
- "I really favor front-loading our rate hikes, that we need to do more withdrawal of accommodation now if we want to have an impact on inflation later this year and next year," said Waller, who voted in favor 25-bp rate increase on Wednesday.
- The central bank should also start to reduce its almost $9T in bond holdings soon, he added. He'd prefer to start that process "in the next meeting or two."
- Waller said there are major differences between this tightening cycle and the last. "We have a much bigger balance sheet, the economy's in a much different position. Inflation is raging. So we're in a position where we could actually draw down a large amount of liquidity out of the system without really doing much damage," he said.
- Earlier, St. Louis Fed's Bullard wants Fed rate over 3% by year-end to tame inflation