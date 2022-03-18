Amylyx launches expanded access program for ALS drug AMX0035 in US

Mar. 18, 2022 9:20 AM ETAmylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (AMLX)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor

Neuron system

koto_feja/iStock via Getty Images

  • Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMLX) launched an Expanded Access Program (EAP) for AMX0035 in the U.S. for people with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) that meet program eligibility criteria.
  • The company said EAPs are designed to give access to potential therapies before they are approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and may include people not typically eligible for clinical trials.
  • The company added that the U.S. EAP will run in parallel with an ongoing phase 3 trial, dubbed PHOENIX (study A35-004, NCT05021536), and the FDA marketing application review.
  • AMX0035 (sodium phenylbutyrate and taurursodiol [TURSO; also known as ursodoxicoltaurine]) is also under review in the EU and Canada, apart from the U.S.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.