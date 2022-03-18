Amylyx launches expanded access program for ALS drug AMX0035 in US
Mar. 18, 2022 9:20 AM ETAmylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (AMLX)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMLX) launched an Expanded Access Program (EAP) for AMX0035 in the U.S. for people with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) that meet program eligibility criteria.
- The company said EAPs are designed to give access to potential therapies before they are approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and may include people not typically eligible for clinical trials.
- The company added that the U.S. EAP will run in parallel with an ongoing phase 3 trial, dubbed PHOENIX (study A35-004, NCT05021536), and the FDA marketing application review.
- AMX0035 (sodium phenylbutyrate and taurursodiol [TURSO; also known as ursodoxicoltaurine]) is also under review in the EU and Canada, apart from the U.S.