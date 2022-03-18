Immutep announces Japan granted second patent for cancer therapy

Mar. 18, 2022 9:21 AM ETImmutep Limited (IMMP), NVSBy: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor

  • Clinical-stage biotech, Immutep Limited (NASDAQ:IMMP) announced on Friday that the Japanese Patent Office issued a second patent related to its experimental cancer therapy LAG525 co-developed by Swiss pharma giant Novartis (NYSE:NVS),
  • The patent no. 7030750 titled “antibody molecules to LAG-3 and uses thereof” covers pharmaceutical compositions that include LAG525 for the treatment of cancer.
  • LAG525 is a humanized form of IMP701, a LAG-3 targeting therapeutic antagonist antibody out-licensed to Novartis (NVS). LAG525 is currently undergoing Phase 1 and 2 clinical trials for cancer.
  • Novartis (NVS) and Immutep (IMMP) co-own the patent, and it expires in March 2035.
  • Immutep and CoStim Pharmaceuticals, which was later acquired by Novartis, signed a license and collaboration agreement in 2012 for IMP701.
