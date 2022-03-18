Sorrento Therapeutics sciatica pain treatment meets primary endpoint in phase 3 trial
Mar. 18, 2022 9:24 AM ETSorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (SRNE)By: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor
- Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) subsidiary Scilex's SP-102 (SEMDEXA), a candidate for sciatica pain management, demonstrated rapid onset of pain relief in a late-stage trial.
- Four weeks after a single injection, patients taking SP-102 demonstrated a statistically significant mean improvement of -1.08 on the Numeric Pain Rating Scale.
- A secondary endpoint measuring degree of disability and estimating quality of life showed a 28% improvement at four weeks for those on SP-102 compared to baseline.
- Also, results showed that median time to open-label repeat injection was 99 days. The company said off-label injectable steroids typically provide relief for periods from less than a week to up to one month.
- SP-102 has Fast Track status from the U.S. FDA.
- Scilex previously said it intends to use the results to discuss with the FDA this year a licensure application and Breakthrough Designation Status.