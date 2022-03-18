Sorrento Therapeutics sciatica pain treatment meets primary endpoint in phase 3 trial

Pinched human sciatic nerve, anatomical vision. 3D Render.

Svisio/iStock via Getty Images

  • Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) subsidiary Scilex's SP-102 (SEMDEXA), a candidate for sciatica pain management, demonstrated rapid onset of pain relief in a late-stage trial.
  • Four weeks after a single injection, patients taking SP-102 demonstrated a statistically significant mean improvement of -1.08 on the Numeric Pain Rating Scale.
  • A secondary endpoint measuring degree of disability and estimating quality of life showed a 28% improvement at four weeks for those on SP-102 compared to baseline.
  • Also, results showed that median time to open-label repeat injection was 99 days. The company said off-label injectable steroids typically provide relief for periods from less than a week to up to one month.
  • SP-102 has Fast Track status from the U.S. FDA.
  • Scilex previously said it intends to use the results to discuss with the FDA this year a licensure application and Breakthrough Designation Status.
