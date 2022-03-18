Shineco plans to introduce private equity fund to help business transition
Mar. 18, 2022 9:23 AM ETShineco, Inc. (SISI)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Shineco (NASDAQ:SISI) has announced the Co. has signed a fund establishment cooperation agreement with Beijing Jin Tai Yuan Feng Investment Management on March 16, 2022, planning to introduce a life science-focused limited partnership fund in Shandong Province, China.
- JTYF currently plans to raise RMB200M for the Fund.
- Pursuant to the Agreement, Shineco expects to assign its representatives to the Fund’s investment committee and recommend companies to the Fund for potential investments after the Fund commences its operations.
- Following the transaction with Xiang Peng You Kang Technology, the Company accelerates its strategic transition to developing its medical and healthcare business and actively optimizes the implementation of its strategic plan.