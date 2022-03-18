ENI capital markets day - building a war chest
Mar. 18, 2022 9:27 AM ETEBy: Nathan Allen, SA News Editor
ENI (E) released an updated capital markets strategy Friday, maintaining spending at prior levels, lifting the dividend, framing the buyback, and lowering production growth expectations:
- Capital - management plans to spend EUR 7b per year between 2022-2025, flat with prior plans to average EUR 7b per year from 2021-2024.
- Dividend - the company plans to pay EUR 88c per share in dividends during 2022 (7.0% forward yield).
- Buyback - ENI (E) intends to buy back EUR 1.1b of stock in 2022, assuming $90 oil (2.4% of market cap); the company will allocate 30% of incremental free cash flow from higher oil prices to the buyback.
- Production - the company plans to grow upstream production at 3% per year through 2025, a slight decrease from the prior 4% pace of growth.
Management's base-case forecast calls for ~EUR 7.0b of free cash flow in 2022, or ~15% of ENI's (E) current market cap, if Brent oil prices average $80. At $100 oil, free cash flow rises to ~22% of ENI's (E) market cap. With free cash flow yields potentially exceeding 20%, but management only committing to pay out ~half to shareholders, investor's are likely to remain focused on the company's willingness to acquire low-carbon assets.