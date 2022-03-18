ENI capital markets day - building a war chest

Mar. 18, 2022 9:27 AM ETEBy: Nathan Allen, SA News Editor

Eni Petrol Station

mauro_grigollo/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

ENI (E) released an updated capital markets strategy Friday, maintaining spending at prior levels, lifting the dividend, framing the buyback, and lowering production growth expectations:

  • Capital - management plans to spend EUR 7b per year between 2022-2025, flat with prior plans to average EUR 7b per year from 2021-2024.
  • Dividend - the company plans to pay EUR 88c per share in dividends during 2022 (7.0% forward yield).
  • Buyback - ENI (E) intends to buy back EUR 1.1b of stock in 2022, assuming $90 oil (2.4% of market cap); the company will allocate 30% of incremental free cash flow from higher oil prices to the buyback.
  • Production - the company plans to grow upstream production at 3% per year through 2025, a slight decrease from the prior 4% pace of growth.

Management's base-case forecast calls for ~EUR 7.0b of free cash flow in 2022, or ~15% of ENI's (E) current market cap, if Brent oil prices average $80. At $100 oil, free cash flow rises to ~22% of ENI's (E) market cap. With free cash flow yields potentially exceeding 20%, but management only committing to pay out ~half to shareholders, investor's are likely to remain focused on the company's willingness to acquire low-carbon assets.

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.