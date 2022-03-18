Align Technology launches new feature in dental treatment planning software ClinCheck
Mar. 18, 2022 9:52 AM ETAlign Technology, Inc. (ALGN)By: Dania Nadeem, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) introduced a new integration feature called Cone Beam Computed Tomography (CBCT) for its orthodontic digital treatment planning software ClinCheck.
- ClinCheck helps combines roots, bone, and crowns into a single three-dimensional model that enables doctors to visualize a patient’s roots as part of the digital treatment planning process.
- The CBCT integration feature will help doctors expand diagnosis and treat a broader range of cases with the Invisalign clear aligners by increasing visibility and control of a patient’s underlying anatomical structures during the digital treatment planning process.
- The company said the CBCT integration feature for ClinCheck treatment is currently in technical design assessment and will be scaled in phases starting in the second half of 2022.