Aluminum extends gains; LME nickel falls 12% to hit limit down again

Aluminum futures add to this week's gains on worries about supply from Russia, while nickel plunged 12% to hit limit down again in another glitchy opening in London.

Benchmark aluminum (LMAHDS03:COM) on the London Metal Exchange recently was up 1% to $3,418/metric ton, while nickel (LN1:COM) tumbled 12% to the daily limit of $36,915/ton.

"The market is concerned that the Ukraine conflict could persist for longer, so that's refocused attention on worries about supply for many commodities from Russia," Xiao Fu, head of commodity market strategy at Bank of China International, told Reuters, adding that higher oil prices will have a much larger impact on aluminum than other base metals.

The nickel price has plunged since reopening on Wednesday after the week-long suspension, shedding 23% from the March 7 closing price and 64% below the record price reached on March 8 in trades that were later canceled by the LME.

In Shanghai, the most liquid April contract traded at ~$34.5K/ton on Friday, or $30.5k/ton on a comparable basis to the LME (i.e., excluding tax), according to Bloomberg.

LME copper, zinc, lead and tin all posted modest gains.

After uncertainty about exports from Russia pushed prices to record highs, aluminum futures fell 10% last week.